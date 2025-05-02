7 years on, Panjab University to honour 867 toppers on May 10

After a gap of around seven years, Panjab University will honour its top-performing students during the medals distribution ceremony, which will be held at Law Auditorium on May 10.

Prof YP Verma, Registrar of the PU, said a total of 867 toppers of academic years 2018–19, 2019–20 and 2020–21 would be felicitated during the ceremony.

“Due to the pandemic, convocation couldn’t be held for three years. The medals of meritorious students were pending and we will honouring them on May 10,” said Prof Renu Vig, Vice Chancellor, Panjab University.

Advertisement

She said, “Panjab University has a proud legacy of academic excellence, innovation and nation-building. We are immensely proud of our medal winners, whose hard work and brilliance have contributed to the university’s continued growth and rising global recognition. As educators, it is deeply fulfilling to witness our students excel across disciplines and carry forward the values of this historic institution. Their success is a reflection of the academic rigour and vibrant learning culture that university stands for.”

Eligible students have been requested to confirm their participation by May 7 via the designated email. A rehearsal for the ceremony will be conducted on the same day. Only students present at the rehearsal will be permitted to attend the main function. Identification cards, which will serve as entry passes, along with detailed instructions, will be sent to the respective departments, colleges or institutions where the eligible candidates are or were enrolled.

Advertisement

In January, former senator Davesh Moudgil had raised the issue in a letter to UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria. He stated that graduation ceremonies were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 outbreak and Panjab University (PU) was yet to provide 867 gold medals to meritorious students who had achieved excellence in their respective courses for the academic session 2019-20 to 2023-24.

Flagging a delay, Moudgil had urged the Governor to immediately solve the matter and take action against officials concerned.