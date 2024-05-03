7 yrs on, Chandigarh to host north zonal badminton tourney

Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, May 2
The Chandigarh Badminton Association (CBA) will host the North Zonal Badminton Championship after a gap of seven years. The championship, allotted to the Chandigarh body by the Badminton Association of India (BAI), will be organised in the junior (U-19) and senior categories for both girls and boys.
Hundred of players from the city, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan and Delhi will participate in the championship to be conducted from September 2 to 15 this year.
The event is likely to be held at the Sector 38 Centre for Excellence of Badminton. The top finishers in the championship will gain a direct entry to the all-India nationals.
As per the BAI circular, the Andhra Pradesh Badminton Association will host the south zonal meet, while the Bihar Badminton Association will organise the east zone tournament. The Gujarat Badminton Association has been picked to conduct the west zone events, the Assam Badminton Association will host northeast zone tournament and the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board the central zone championship.
In the north zonal championship, over 800 shuttlers from seven states are expected to vie for the top honours. Nearly, 50 BAI officials are likely to be appointed for a smooth conduct of the tournament.
Last year, the local shuttlers had won three medals, including a gold medal, during the North Zone Interstate Badminton Championship at Jalandhar. The boys’ U-19 team won gold medal, while the women’s team claimed silver. The men’s senior team won a bronze medal in the championship. In the boys’ U-19 team final, Chandigarh lads defeated Rajasthan 2-0.
In the women’s team event, the local side went down 2-3 against hosts Punjab. The men’s team bagged bronze by losing the battle against Delhi 2-3.
Junior ranking tourney in P’kula
As per the Badminton Association of India calendar, the Yonex- Sunrise All India Junior Ranking Badminton (Qualifying) Tournament (U-19) will be held at Panchkula (likely at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector 3) from September 19 to 24.
