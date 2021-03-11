7 yrs on, two suspects walk free

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, May 15

A local court has acquitted two persons - Nirmal Singh and Sukhwinder Singh, residents of Maujpur village, Mohali - in a case registered against them for allegedly throwing the body of a newborn girl in the dustbin of the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, in 2015.

The court acquitted the accused while observing that the prosecution has failed to prove charges against them.

The police had registered a case against them on the complaint of a sweeper of the GMCH. The sweeper told the police that he found the body of a girl wrapped in a towel in the dustbin on July 26, 2015. The case was registered against the accused for the offences punishable under Sections 318, 201 and 34 of the IPC.

The complainant said a sticker was also found on the body of the newborn girl. He told the police that he could identify the accused.

After investigation, the police arrested the accused and a challan was presented before the court. Finding a prima facie case, the court framed charges against them, for which they pleaded not guilty.

Swaraj Arora and Mohak Arora, counsels for the accused, argued that there were contradictions in the statements of the complainant. They said the prosecution had failed to prove charges against the accused and the police had also not recorded the statement of the woman, who delivered the baby girl.

After hearing the arguments and examining the witnesses, the court acquitted the accused due to lack of evidence.