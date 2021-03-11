7 yrs on, two suspects walk free

Were accused of dumping newborn’s body in dustbin at GMCH

7 yrs on, two suspects walk free

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, May 15

A local court has acquitted two persons - Nirmal Singh and Sukhwinder Singh, residents of Maujpur village, Mohali - in a case registered against them for allegedly throwing the body of a newborn girl in the dustbin of the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, in 2015.

The court acquitted the accused while observing that the prosecution has failed to prove charges against them.

The police had registered a case against them on the complaint of a sweeper of the GMCH. The sweeper told the police that he found the body of a girl wrapped in a towel in the dustbin on July 26, 2015. The case was registered against the accused for the offences punishable under Sections 318, 201 and 34 of the IPC.

The complainant said a sticker was also found on the body of the newborn girl. He told the police that he could identify the accused.

After investigation, the police arrested the accused and a challan was presented before the court. Finding a prima facie case, the court framed charges against them, for which they pleaded not guilty.

Swaraj Arora and Mohak Arora, counsels for the accused, argued that there were contradictions in the statements of the complainant. They said the prosecution had failed to prove charges against the accused and the police had also not recorded the statement of the woman, who delivered the baby girl.

After hearing the arguments and examining the witnesses, the court acquitted the accused due to lack of evidence.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

BKU split: Senior leader parts ways to form 'apolitical' farmer outfit, hits out at Tikait brothers

2
World

Two Sikh traders shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar; Punjab CM, parties, SGPC condemn killing

3
World

Gunman kills 10 in 'racially motivated' shooting at Buffalo grocery store in US, suspect arrested

4
Sports

Indian badminton team creates history, wins maiden Thomas Cup title

5
J & K

Katra bus fire: Little-known outfit claims responsibility, J-K Police say 'terror' angle not ruled out

6
Nation

No shortcuts, must go back to the people: Rahul, Sonia announce mass contact from October 2

7
Haryana

After wheat export ban, Centre extends procurement deadline

8
Features

What’s holding back Army recruitment

9
Himachal

Forest fire at Air Force Station in Kasauli leaves four injured

10
Haryana

Blistering weather conditions prevail across Haryana, Punjab; Gurugram sizzles at 48.1 degrees Celsius

Don't Miss

View All
France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage
Chandigarh

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village
Bathinda

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom
Features

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom

‘Soul Connection’: Little Muslim girl clings to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother
Trending

'Soul Connection': Watch little Muslim girl clinging to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district
Haryana

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district

Muktsar girl follows in mum’s footsteps, joins Oz Air Force
Diaspora

Muktsar girl follows in mum's footsteps, joins Royal Australian Air Force

20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls
Diaspora

Canada: 20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal within two weeks
Himachal

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal in two weeks

Top News

Delhi breaches 49 degree mark amid heatwave; dust, thunderstorm in Punjab and Haryana today

Delhi breaches 49 degree mark amid heatwave; dust, thunderstorm in Punjab and Haryana today

Heavy rainfall predicted in Kerala

California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack; 1 dead, 5 hurt

California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack; 1 dead, 5 hurt

The shooting occurred during a lunch banquet after a morning...

After wheat export ban, Centre extends procurement deadline

After wheat export ban, Centre extends procurement deadline

Experts call it ‘knee-jerk’ reaction | Govt also mulls bonus...

Two Sikh traders shot in Pak; punish assailants, says MEA

Two Sikh traders shot in Pakistan; punish assailants, says MEA

SGPC, Punjab CM Mann condemn targeted killings

India adds record 88 lakh jobs in April: CMIE report

India adds record 88 lakh jobs in April: CMIE report

Cities

View All

Post GMC fire in Amritsar, dry transformers installed to check future mishaps

Post GMC fire in Amritsar, dry transformers installed to check future mishaps

Fire at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital a wake-up call for others?

Bhagtanwala dumping ground: Garbage keeps burning here from time to time, anyone listening?

Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce

Two more drug-overdose deaths reported in Amritsar district

Awareness can help tackle drug menace, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Awareness can help tackle drug menace, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

First 42,000 EV buyers in city to ride high on incentive

First 42,000 Electric Vehicles buyers in Chandigarh to ride high on incentive

Three bags of 'arms & ammo' found in car boot at Mohali

Day after toddler was charred, farmer booked

Chandigarh sees 8 fresh cases

Open House: What steps should the UT police take to check snatching incidents?

Mercury crosses 49°C in Delhi; relief expected today: IMD

Mercury crosses 49°C in Delhi; relief expected today: IMD

Rajiv Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief Election Commissioner

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal forays into Kerala, announces political alliance with Twenty20

Mundka fire: NHRC issues notice to Delhi government, to send team for on-spot probe

Kejriwal to hold meeting of AAP MLAs on BJP's anti-encroachment drive

Tubewell malfunctions, residents bear the brunt

Tubewell malfunctions, residents bear the brunt

German boys infuse soccer spirit among YFC trainees

Armed robbers target bakery, loot Rs 4,500 cash

YUVAA actors enact Oscar Wilde's one-act tragedy Salome in Punjabi

Open House: What measures should the police take to safeguard people from cyber frauds?

Eradication of social evils real tribute to martyrs: Harjot Singh Bains

Eradication of social evils real tribute to martyrs: Harjot Singh Bains

Creating awareness among traders about their rights: ‘Jago Vyapari Abhiyan’ starts

Covid-19: Two test positive in Ludhiana district

Bacterial blight-resistant rice variety gets approval

Drug peddler couple nabbed with 2-kg opium, 1-quintal poppy husk

Admn intensifies anti-dengue drive, identifies 15 hotspots

Admn intensifies anti-dengue drive, identifies 15 hotspots

Encroachment on pond land in Vikas Colony, PLC writes to CM

City lads lose to Amritsar in Hot Weather Cricket Championship

Sr Dy Mayor opposes garbage charges in water, sewerage bill

As mercury soars, Health Dept cautions residents