70 teams in race for honours

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 5

The four-day 3rd phase of the 16th edition of BAJA SAEIndia began at Chitkara University. Over 180 teams from 23 states across the country participated in the first two phases of the competition, which was conducted virtually.

Meanwhile, more than 70 teams have registered under the eBAJA category, wherein they will compete in various events with their student-built single-seater all-terrain vehicle powered by an all-electric power train.

The team registered under the mBAJA category had competed with their IC engine-powered vehicles in the month of February at the NATRAX facility in Pithampur, Indore. The event focused on the theme “Refuel, Recharge, Reinvent”. The round includes various individual dynamic events, which will evaluate the vehicle’s acceleration, manoeuvrability, suspension and tractive capabilities.

Deepak Jain, General Manager (Brand) Retail, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, and Convener, BAJA SAEIndia 2023, and Dr Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University, also announced the opening of the event.