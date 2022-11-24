70-yr-old man axes son’s wife to death in Barwala

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 23

A 45-year-old woman was axed to death allegedly by her father-in-law after she tried to intervene in a brawl between her husband and the suspect over the watering of agricultural fields in Barwala today.

The victim has been identified as Dayawanti, a resident of Khatauli village. She is survived by her husband Vijay and two children.

On receiving the information, Assistant Commissioner of Police Mamta Sauda along with a police team and CIA staff visited the crime scene.

According to sources, Vijay, the son of suspect Kashmiri Lal, 70, had drawn water from a tubewell belonging to a neighbour, with whom Lal had old enmity.

When Lal learnt about this, he confronted Vijay. An argument ensued and it soon turned physical during which the son allegedly pushed him to the ground.

Enraged, Lal went to a room in the cattle shed and brought out an axe. On seeing this, Vijay retreated to his house, but the suspect followed him inside.

Lal allegedly assaulted his son, prompting Dayawanti to intervene. In the scuffle, the axe hit the victim in the neck and she fell to the ground. The suspect fled the scene, taking the axe along.

Hearing the commotion, neighbours reached the house and took Dayawanti to the Civil Hospital, Sector 6, in a private vehicle where the doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The body has been kept in the mortuary of the hospital for postmortem. Chandimandir SHO said a case had been registered against the suspect on the complaint of the victim’s husband. The police have started an investigation and formed teams to arrest the suspect.

