700 get degrees at Sector 46 college

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 14

The 35th annual convocation of Post Graduate Government College, Sector 46, was held here

today. Amandeep Singh Bhatti, Director, Higher Education, UT, awarded the degrees.

Principal Dr Abha Sudarshan said as many as 700 graduate and postgraduate students were conferred degrees in the faculties of arts, commerce, management and computer applications, including honours degrees in arts and commerce. In addition, five roll of honours, 10 college colours and 14 merit certificates were also awarded to the meritorious students for their academic achievements.

Bhatti congratulated the students on their academic honours and accomplishments. Dr Rajesh, Dean of the college, proposed the vote of thanks.