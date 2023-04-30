700 students awarded degrees at PGGCG-42, Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 29

The Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 42, organised its 35th convocation on its premises today.

Principal Prof Nisha Aggarwal welcomed chief guest Prof Yajvender Pal Verma, Registrar, Panjab University.

More than 700 students were awarded degrees on the occasion. As many as 14 students received roll of honour and 19 students bagged the college colour. Two toppers, one each from BCom and MCom were awarded Pranshu-Anmol Garg memorial cash award.

The chief guest also released the college newsletter, Scoop, on the occasion.

The college was recently accredited with grade “A” and a score of 3.16 by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). So far, it is the highest score among all colleges in the city this year.

The college has also been bestowed with grade “A+” by Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education. The college bagged the overall second runner-up trophy at the PU Youth and Heritage Festival ( Zone-B ) 2022.