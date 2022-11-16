71 more detained in Mohali search op

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 15

As many as 71 suspects were rounded up, 16 vehicles impounded and one NDPS Act case was registered during a cordon and search operation carried out by the police in the district today.

Police teams searched areas in Kharar, Mohali, Pabhat and Mubarikpur and rounded up suspicious persons living in congested areas and housing societies, including GBP complex, Nagolia Society, Kharar; and TDI complex. Search operations were also carried out at Sohana village, Bestech mall, Phase 11, Mohali; Zirakpur and Dera Bassi areas.

Mohali SSP Sandeep Garg said five PG owners were booked under Section 188 of the IPC and two under 110 of the CrPC for not informing the respective police stations about their tenants.

The SP (Investigation) Amandeep Singh Brar said specific areas were identified on the basis of data and secret information. The drive would continue in the coming days also.

The SP (Rural), Navreet Singh Virk, said, “The search operation was carried out keeping the safety of the public in mind. The police appealed to house and PG owners to inform the police stations concerned about their servants and tenants.”