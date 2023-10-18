724 seek licence to sell crackers in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 17

The UT Administration has received as many as 724 applications for the issuance of temporary licence for the sale of green crackers in the city during Diwali.

An official said they were expecting to receive nearly 2,500 applications.

The Administration had invited online applications for the issuance of temporary licence for the sale of green crackers only.

An official said only green crackers certified by the CSIR-NEERI would be allowed during the festival.

The official said nearly 96 licences would be issued for setting up of temporary cracker shops at various locations in the city.

Applications can be submitted on the website chandigarhservices.chd.gov.in by 5 pm on October 20, along with non-refundable fee of Rs 500 per site. The draw of lots will be held at Bal Bhawan in Sector 23 on October 25 at 4 pm.

The UT Administration has decided to allow the use of green crackers only for two hours on Diwali.

Meanwhile, members of the Chandigarh Cracker Dealers Association have decided to meet the UT Additional Deputy Commissioner tomorrow in connection with certain conditions mentioned in the online application format.

