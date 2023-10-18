724 seek licence to sell crackers in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, October 17
The UT Administration has received as many as 724 applications for the issuance of temporary licence for the sale of green crackers in the city during Diwali.
An official said they were expecting to receive nearly 2,500 applications.
The Administration had invited online applications for the issuance of temporary licence for the sale of green crackers only.
An official said only green crackers certified by the CSIR-NEERI would be allowed during the festival.
The official said nearly 96 licences would be issued for setting up of temporary cracker shops at various locations in the city.
Applications can be submitted on the website chandigarhservices.chd.gov.in by 5 pm on October 20, along with non-refundable fee of Rs 500 per site. The draw of lots will be held at Bal Bhawan in Sector 23 on October 25 at 4 pm.
The UT Administration has decided to allow the use of green crackers only for two hours on Diwali.
Meanwhile, members of the Chandigarh Cracker Dealers Association have decided to meet the UT Additional Deputy Commissioner tomorrow in connection with certain conditions mentioned in the online application format.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Joe Biden leaves for Israel, scraps Jordan visit after summit with Palestine, Egypt leaders cancelled
However, Biden has to abruptly scrap his trip to Jordan afte...
After blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital, Hamas and Israel trade blame as rage spreads in region
Hamas blames an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli militar...
2 BSF personnel injured as Pak Rangers open fire along IB in Jammu
The firing incident will be taken up with the Pakistan Range...
Man on moon by 2040: PM Modi sets space target
Urges ISRO to set up space station by 2035
Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
The verdict sets a significant precedent, emphasising the im...