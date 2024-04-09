750 cops, 13 checkpoints for Navratri fair at Mansa Devi

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 8

The Panchkula District Administration and police department have made elaborate security arrangements in view of the Navratri fair at Mansa Devi temple from April 9 to 17. The police have set up 13 checkpoints and deputed 750 police personnel to maintain law and order during the fair.

The fair has been divided into three zones, and the administration has deputed a duty magistrate in each zone. A control room has also been set up at the fair premises.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Himadri Kaushik said five police patrolling cars would also make rounds of the area. DCP Kaushik paid a visit to the Mansa Devi temple today and issued directions to the police personnel. She said devotees in huge numbers come to the city to pay obeisance at the temple. “The department has deputed 750 police personnel on duty who will monitor all the checkpoints throughout the day till the fair lasts. We have also created a help centre to address any problems that the devotees face. A separate team of assault groups has been deployed at the fair to initiate immediate action in case of an untoward incident,” she said.

The department has also deputed anti-sabotage teams, door frame metal detectors, crisis management teams, a teargas squad, bomb disposal, ambulances and fire brigade teams. Meanwhile, the District Administration has made elaborate parking arrangements for devotees at six different places.

Officials from the administration said the Mansa Devi temple, Kali Mata temple, and Chandi Mata temple would be provided with uninterrupted electricity supply.

The administration has also directed the district Health Department to deploy doctors at the dispensary at the temple library. Officials in the administration said the Civil Surgeon had assured them that a team of doctors would be present at the fair around the clock. The administration has also made arrangements for ambulance and medical camps organised by AYUSH and the National Institute of Ayurveda as part of the fair.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mansa #Panchkula