757 liquor bottles sans permit seized in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 11

In order to curb the illegal sale of imported foreign liquor (IFL), Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) and country liquor and also to prevent evasion of levies, an enforcement team of the Excise and Taxation Department conducted a series of random inspections at vends located in Sector 7, 17, 33 and the Industrial Area, Phase 2, during the past few days.

During these inspections, a total of 757 bottles of various brands of IFL, IMFL and country liquor were found without valid pass/permit and confiscated. Cases under the Excise Act have been initiated against the defaulter licensees. The department has been coordinating with the Chandigarh Police for curbing illegal smuggling by way of sharing of information and holding regular coordination meetings.

"We urge the citizens of Chandigarh to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to the sale of alcoholic beverages to the Excise and Taxation Department. Such collaborative efforts will be pivotal in maintaining the integrity of our liquor distribution system and furthering the cause of responsible drinking," said Vinay Pratap Singh, Commissioner, Excise and Taxation, UT.