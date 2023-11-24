8 arrested for murder bid, supply of drugs

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 23

The police arrested eight persons for an alleged attempt to murder on a Durali resident, Mohan Singh, and supply of drugs in the area.

Nanumajra resident Pardeep Singh, Mataur resident Jarnail Singh and Sector 22 resident Namesh Kumar were arrested after a case under Sections 307, 506 and 34 of the IPC was registered against them at the Sohana police station.

Six others were booked in two NDPS Act cases at the Sohana police station. They were identified as Durali residents Avtar Singh, who was absconding, his wife Jashanpreet Kaur, Sukhvir Singh, Raj Pal, Sector 68 resident Satvir Singh and Hemdeep Kaur of Kharar. DSP (City 2) Harsimran Singh Bal said, “Villagers informed the police that some persons in the village were selling drugs and some had come to supply these.”

