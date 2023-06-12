8 detained for Kharar protest

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 11

The police today raided a Mundi Kharar locality, Bangala Basti, and detained eight suspects in the wake of the last evening stone-pelting in retaliation to anti-gambling action. The police also impounded eight unclaimed bikes.

The police said most of the houses in the locality, including those of the suspects detained today, were found locked.

Six persons, including two women, and 60 unidentified ones have been arrested or booked under Section 307, 353, 332, 186, 225, 427, 148, 149 of the IPC, Highways Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act at the City Kharar police station. Dhudha Rana, Raja, Ganesh, Teepa, Neetu and Parveena have been named in the case.

Kharar City SHO Harjinder Singh said, “The suspects were produced before the court that sent them to one-day police custody.”

Around 60 persons pelted a police team with stones and blocked the Chandigarh-Kharar highway after cops raided a Mundi Kharar area to nab gambling and drug peddling suspects last evening.

The highway near a petrol pump at Mundi Kharar had remained blocked for about 40 minutes as a group of people, mostly ragpickers and scrap dealers from a nearby locality, repulsed police action by hurling stones and then staging a protest on the road. The police resorted to lathicharge to disperse the protesters. A few private vehicles got damaged during stone-pelting.