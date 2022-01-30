8 file nominations from Mohali, Kharar segments

Mohali, January 29
A total of eight candidates filed their nomination papers from the Mohali and Kharar Assembly segments here today. District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Isha Kalia said eight nominations were filed today. Of this, six were filed from the Kharar Assembly constituency and two from Mohali.
Isha said Anmol Gagandeep Kaur and Sarabjot Kaur of AAP, Rupinder Kaur of the Punjab National Party, Baljit Singh Laddi and Kulbir Singh Bisht (Independents) and Lakhvir Singh of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) filed their papers from the Kharar Assembly segment.
BJP’s Sanjeev Vashisht and Pooja Vashisht Kalia filed papers from the Mohali Assembly segment. —
