8 hurt in 'compressor' blast at Lalru shop

Mohali, January 18

Eight persons, including four children and two women, were severely injured in a blast at a shop near the residential complex of a company on the Ambala-Chandigarh highway at Lalru last evening.

Such was the impact of the explosion that two walls, doors and windows of the shop were blown off, leaving four children playing nearby severely injured.

The blast caused a small fire in the shop that was quickly brought under control. The shopkeeper, Kulwant Singh (55), has been admitted to a hospital in Ambala.

Upinder Kumar, his wife Renu, his daughter and three children have been admitted to the PGI, Chandigarh. Sonam and Kush Kumar have been admitted to the Ambala Civil Hospital.

Eyewitnesses said the explosion took place around 6:15 pm in the compressor of a fridge at the shop located near the residential complex of TC Spinners Private Limited.

The Lalru police are investigating the matter after recording the statement of the injured shopkeeper.

There are quarters on the premises of the firm where workers live with their families. The canteen, run by Kulwant Singh, had confectionery, groceries and stationery items. Many people, including children, standing inside and outside the shop were injured.

Lalru SHO Akash Kumar said, “An investigation was launched after registering a DDR on Kulwant Singh’s statement. The statements of the rest of the injured are being taken.” — TNS

Cops caught unawares

The Lalru police only came to know about the explosion when the hospital authorities informed them about the nature of the injuries of the victims.