8 Industrial Area parks of Chandigarh to get makeover

Chandigarh, May 24
Eight parks in the Industrial Area, Phase I and II, are set for a makeover. The MC has proposed to carry out beautification and greenery work at the parks. Open-air gyms and other facilities have also been planned.
“With development of factories, commercial establishments and increase in the workforce, there is now need for providing open-air gyms and benches, and carrying out landscaping work in these parks,” said an MC official.
A rough estimate of around Rs 44 lakh has been prepared. The agenda will be taken up at a meeting of the Finance and Contract Committee of the MC on May 25 for approval. An agenda item for the redevelopment of Bougainvillea Garden, Sector 2, will also be taken up.
Another agenda regarding the auction of four condemned vehicles of the Fire Department will also be taken up. The UT Administration had recently given its nod for auctioning these as these had completed their lifespan. — TNS
Rs 44-lakh estimate prepared
A rough estimate of around Rs 44 lakh has been prepared. The agenda will be taken up at a meeting of the Finance and Contract Committee of the MC on May 25 for approval. An agenda item for the redevelopment of Bougainvillea Garden, Sector 2, will also be taken up.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Health Minister Dr Vijay Singla sacked on corruption charges, arrested
Mohali court sends Singla, aide to 3-day police remand | Won...
Vijay Singla bribery case: 'Audio clip' of Rs 5 lakh deal did the duo in
Singla and his OSD and nephew Pradeep Kumar are purportedly ...
In message to China, Quad opposes altering status quo
Calls for rules-based order in Indo-Pacific region
ASI says deities in Qutub Minar complex can't be allowed
It’s not place of worship and existing status of monument co...