8 Industrial Area parks of Chandigarh to get makeover

Chandigarh, May 24

Eight parks in the Industrial Area, Phase I and II, are set for a makeover. The MC has proposed to carry out beautification and greenery work at the parks. Open-air gyms and other facilities have also been planned.

“With development of factories, commercial establishments and increase in the workforce, there is now need for providing open-air gyms and benches, and carrying out landscaping work in these parks,” said an MC official.

A rough estimate of around Rs 44 lakh has been prepared. The agenda will be taken up at a meeting of the Finance and Contract Committee of the MC on May 25 for approval. An agenda item for the redevelopment of Bougainvillea Garden, Sector 2, will also be taken up.

Another agenda regarding the auction of four condemned vehicles of the Fire Department will also be taken up. The UT Administration had recently given its nod for auctioning these as these had completed their lifespan. — TNS

