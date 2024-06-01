8 lakh eligible voters for 2 seats in district

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 31

As many as 8,12,593 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise for the Anandpur Sahib and Patiala Lok Sabha seats in the district. There are 4,24,658 men, 3,86,022 women, 39 others, 1,838 service personnel, and 36 overseas eligible voters (as of May 14) in the three assembly constituencies — Mohali, Kharar and Dera Bassi. A total of 19,702 eligible voters are in the 18-19 years age group —11,650 men and 8,052 women — in the district.

The District Election Officer said the polling would begin at 7 am at 818 booths in 485 locations and would continue until 6 pm. She said the district has 89 vulnerable or critical booths at 33 locations that would be monitored by 4,000 security personnel.

The DEO said in the 2019 General Election, the district recorded a 63.5 per cent turnout percentage. She said, “Arrangements have been made so that voters are able to come out and participate in this festival of democracy. We are hoping to witness above 70 per cent polling this time.”

Mohali DIG and SSP flagged off a march in the city this evening to instill confidence in the residents here.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Anandpur Sahib #Lok Sabha #Mohali