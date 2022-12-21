Chandigarh: 8 nominated councillors to oppose charges

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 20

Eight nominated councillors have decided to oppose facilitation charges on depositing bills at e-Sampark Centres and proposed charges on parking private vehicles outside houses, during the coming meeting of the MC House.

They took the decision during a meeting with members of the Chandigarh Residents’ Associations Welfare Federation (CRAWFED)

Hitesh Puri, chairman, CRAWFED, opposed the facilitation charge on depositing water and electricity bills online or at e-Sampark Centres to be levied from January 1.

“The Municipal Corporation has already added many taxes to bills, hence there shouldn’t be any more taxes. Moreover, charge on depositing the bills should be paid by the respective collection agency, not by the consumer,” he said.

Dr Anish Garg, a spokesperson, raised the demand for developing community parking in thickly populated areas instead of imposing parking fee for vehicles parked in front of houses.

Rajat Malhotra, general secretary, suggested that the community parking lots be handed over to residents. Moreover, the residents of Chandigarh Housing Board schemes are already burdened with many surcharges, he added.

Umesh Ghai, a nominated councillor, along with others, assured the members of CRAWFED of taking up their issues during a meeting of the MC House scheduled for Thursday.

According to CRAWFED, all eight nominated councillor, Dr RS Bedi, Umesh Ghai, Dharmendra Singh, Mahinder Kaur, Satinder Singh, Anil Masih, Naresh Panchal and Geeta Devi, listened to the issues raised by CRAWFED.