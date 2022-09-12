8-wicket victory for Nirmal Chhaya lads

Zirakpur, September 11
Nirmal Chhaya defeated Altura Apartments by 8 wickets in a league match of Zirakpur Inter-Society Cricket Championship organised by Cricket Card.
Altura captain Saurabh Batra won the toss and elected to bat first. Altura’s opener batsmen made a partnership of 34 runs. Sarthak scored 29 and Vibhor made 14 runs.
After Vibhor’s dismissal, Shashwat took the lead and played a responsible inning. However, no batsman could support him and the team scored 68 runs for the loss of eight wickets. Shashwat scored 12 (not out).
Captain Deepan Kapoor and Nipun opened the innings for Nirmal Chhaya. Nirmal Chhaya team achieved the target in 8.5 overs after losing only one wicket. Deepan contributed 23 runs (not out) and Gurpreet made 36 off 24 balls (not out).
Gurpreet Singh of Nirmal Chhaya was adjudged the man of the match.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI to probe Delhi Govt bus deal, L-G VK Saxena gives nod
Triggers fresh BJP-AAP war of words
SFIO arrests kingpin of Chinese shell firms
Involved in serious financial crimes | He was attempting to...
Won't mislead, restoring Art 370 uphill task: Ghulam Nabi Azad
'Congress drifting into abyss by losing elections after elec...
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Shooter Deepak Mundi was given shelter by gangsters plotting Salman Khan's murder
Planned to flee to Dubai using fake documents
Rs 1-cr grant for historic Saragarhi memorial facelift unspent for 3 yrs
125th anniversary of Saragarhi Battle today