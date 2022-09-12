8-wicket victory for Nirmal Chhaya lads

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, September 11

Nirmal Chhaya defeated Altura Apartments by 8 wickets in a league match of Zirakpur Inter-Society Cricket Championship organised by Cricket Card.

Altura captain Saurabh Batra won the toss and elected to bat first. Altura’s opener batsmen made a partnership of 34 runs. Sarthak scored 29 and Vibhor made 14 runs.

After Vibhor’s dismissal, Shashwat took the lead and played a responsible inning. However, no batsman could support him and the team scored 68 runs for the loss of eight wickets. Shashwat scored 12 (not out).

Captain Deepan Kapoor and Nipun opened the innings for Nirmal Chhaya. Nirmal Chhaya team achieved the target in 8.5 overs after losing only one wicket. Deepan contributed 23 runs (not out) and Gurpreet made 36 off 24 balls (not out).

Gurpreet Singh of Nirmal Chhaya was adjudged the man of the match.

