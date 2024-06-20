8 yrs after hoax bomb threat to Jet Airways, caller unidentified

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, June 19

Eight years after a hoax bomb threat call was received at the Jet Airways call centre in the city, the UT police have filed an untraced report in a local court.

On March 22, 2016, the call centre had received a threat about bombs in five of its aircraft, hours after blasts killed several persons, including two crew members of Jet Airways, at the Brussels international airport. Panic had gripped Jet Airways passengers at the Chandigarh airport following the threat.

A Jet Airways flight, which departed from Delhi around 3.30 pm, arrived in Chandigarh at 4.20 pm on March 22, 2016 . As the aircraft landed, all passengers and crew members were deplaned. A bomb disposal squad, anti-sabotage team, fire engines and the police carried out a search inside the plane. The luggage of all passengers was thoroughly checked.

Later, it was found that the call was a hoax.

Soon after the call was made, the police had registered a case under Sections 182, 341, 505(1B) and 507 of the IPC at the IT Park police station on the complaint of an employee of Jet Airways.

The police have now filed the untraced report on the grounds that during the course of investigation, despite best efforts, no clue of the caller, who had allegedly made the bomb threat call at the Jet Airways call centre, could be found.

The complainant, who was present in the court, raised no objection over the police investigation. After hearing of the matter, the court observed that the complainant, a woman employee of Jet Airways, had stated that she had no objection to the present untraced/cancellation report. In view of these facts and circumstances, the untraced report was hereby accepted, the court added.

