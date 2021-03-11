80 fresh cases in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 13

The city on Saturday recorded 80 new cases of Covid, while 109 patients were cured of the disease. There are 645 active cases in the city. — TNS

Mohali logs 59 infections

mohali: Fresh 59 Covid cases had been reported during the past 24 hours in the district. While 86 patients were cured of the disease, no new fatality was reported. Of a total of 99,988 cases witnessed in the district, 98,390 have been cured. There were 435 active cases with the death toll of 1,163. — TNS

53 taken ill in Panchkula

Panchkula: Fresh 53 cases of Covid had surfaced during the past 24 hours, taking the number of cases to 47,639 in the district. No death due to the virus was reported. There were 258 active cases with the death toll of 418.