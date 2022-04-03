836 eligible students to get scholarship

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 2

The first meeting of the College Development Council, Panjab University, was held under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Prof Raj Kumar.

The committee decided to grant scholarship to 836 eligible students out of 968 belonging to categories such as means-cum-merit, physically disabled, sports, single girl child and AIDS/cancer patients for the session 2020-21 from the Budget Head 2021-22.

The committee said there was no application in the categories of Youth Welfare and Transgender. The committee also granted honorarium of Rs3,000 each to 67 nodal officers for the session 2020-21 and 62 nodal officers for the session 2021-22 from the Budget Head of the College Development Fund in the financial year 2021-22.

The committee also allowed transferring Rs57,136 to the current account of Panjab University that was disbursed to college teachers as fee concession of their wards studying under self-financing courses of Panjab University during the session 2021-22.