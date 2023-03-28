85,000 pay obeisance at three shrines in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 27

Over 85,000 devotees paid obeisance at the Mata Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula, Kali Devi temple in Kalka and Chandi Mata temple in Chandimandir Cantonment on the sixth day of the nine-day Navratri festival, today.

Donations of more than Rs 33.56 lakh, besides gold and silver jewellery, were offered by devotees at the three shrines.

Mahavir Kaushik, Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chief Administrator of the Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, said donations of more than Rs 27.95 lakh were received at the Mansa Devi shrine, around Rs 5.36 lakh at the Kalka temple and more than Rs 23,000 at the Chandi Mata temple. Besides cash, devotees offered two gold and 76 silver items at the Mata Mansa Devi temple and 43 silver jewellery items at the Kali Mata temple, as donations.