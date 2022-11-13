858 cases settled in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula November 12

A total of 858 cases were disposed of during the 4th National Lok Adalat organised at the District Courts here and the Sub-Divisional Courts in Kalka today.

As many as 1,901 cases were taken up in the Lok Adalat and the total settlement amount was Rs 1,21,88,459.

Sampreet Kaur, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Panchkula, said criminal cases, those under the Negotiable Instruments Act, MACT suits, matrimonial disputes, civil cases, traffic challans, bank recovery cases and telecom issues were taken up during the Lok Adalat.

She said seven Benches were constituted for the purpose. The Benches were presided over by Sunil Kumar-II, Additional Sessions Judge, Taranjit Kaur, Principal Judge, Family Court, Hitesh Garg, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Pallavi Ojha, Judicial Magistrate Ist Class, Vinod Kumar, Judicial Magistrate 1st Class, Gitanjali Goel, Judicial Magistrate 1st Class, Kalka, and CL Kochhar, Chairman, Permanent Lok Adalat (public utility services, Panchkula.

Justice Augustine George Masih of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, who is also Executive Chairman, Haryana State Legal Services Authority, visited the stall of a legal awareness camp and appreciated the work done by self-help groups.

