87 files of telecom firms found missing from Panchkula MC office

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 27

Haryana Speaker and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta today directed the local Municipal Corporation to cut the connection of telecommunication companies over non-payment of prescribed fee for installation of towers and laying telephone lines.

Gupta conducted a surprise inspection at the Sector 14 located MC office and expressed dissatisfaction over non-availability of records related to telecom companies.

He said during the inspection, as many as 87 files related to mobile companies were found missing. The missing record files included 21 related to Jio, 16 related to Indus Company, 13 of Airtel, 18 of Vodafone, three of BSNL and 16 of ATC.

Gupta said a total of 318 mobile towers had been installed by various telecom companies across the city. Since 2016, the prescribed fee for installation of mobile towers hadn’t been paid by the telecom companies.

“It’s a serious concern with regard to poor financial health of the civic body,” the Haryana Speaker added.