877 awarded degrees at CU convocation

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 8

As many as 877 students were awarded degrees during the annual convocation of Chandigarh University, Gharuan.

Anandiben Patel, Governor of Uttar Pradesh, awarded the degrees to students of the 2021 batch in addition to five meritorious students who topped various courses, including Ajesh Pal Singh from the Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Priyanka Yadav from the Bachelor of Law (LLB), Isha Mathur from the BA-LLB integrated course, Aaina Walia from the BCom-LLB integrated course and Ruponita Nag from the BBA-LLB integrated course.

Also, a total of 11 scholars were also conferred their PhD degrees.

Dr Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University, and senior vice-president Prof Himani Sood were also present on the occasion.

In her convocational address, Anandiben said every academic year and annual convocation brought along new challenges and new opportunities.