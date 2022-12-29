89 paid parking lots in Chandigarh set to have FASTag system

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, December 28

Get ready to zip in and out of city’s paid parking lots, with the Municipal Corporation planning to introduce the FASTag-based system, besides a smart app, at all 89 facilities.

Drivers of vehicles without a FASTag will also be able to pay using Paytm, Google Pay or other scanners. Currently, attendants issue parking slips and collect payments manually at all parking lots.

The smart system has been proposed in the new parking contract. The current contract for all parking lots, allotted to two different firms, expires in January 2023.

How it will work Boom barriers to open for vehicles entering lot without levying charge

At exit, charge based on time spent in lot to be deducted via FASTag

Those sans FASTag can pay using scanner apps such as Paytm, Google Pay

Currently, parking attendants issue slips and collect payments manually Not all facilities have boom barriers In Dec 2017, then contractor Arya Toll Infra Pvt Ltd launched a smart app for info on available parking space and making online payment

However, app, unveiled after much delay by then UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore, failed to serve purpose. It was seldom used by people

Even the current parking contract provides for installation of boom barriers and provision of smart features at all parking lots. However, not all have these facilities

The MC claims it will implement the new system in a phased-manner and monitor the facilities right from the start

Under the new system, boom barriers will open automatically once a vehicle approaches the entry point. No charge will be levied. At the time of exit, charge based on the time spent by the vehicle in the parking lot will be deducted through FASTag. If the vehicle doesn’t have a FASTag, the driver can pay using a scanner app to let the boom barrier open for an exit.

High-resolution CCTV cameras installed at the parking lots will scan the registration plates to keep track of vehicles. These will be connected to the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Sector 17.

Will increase revenue, cut chaos It will improve revenue collection by allowing more transparency. App will let visitors track parking space online and help reduce chaos at entry point.Rs — Anindita Mitra, MC Commissioner

Besides, a mobile application will be launched for real-time tracking of space inside these parking lots. This will help visitors plan in advance and drive to another parking lot if space is not available.

The new system will also help eliminate the requirement for additional manpower to manage the lots.

“Smart parking lots will improve revenue collection. There will be more transparency and will eliminate overcharging. The app will help track parking space online. It will reduce chaos at the entry point,” MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra told Chandigarh Tribune.

An agenda in this regard will be tabled at the MC House meeting slated in January. The House will also decide on parking rates. The MC is planning to go in for the public private partnership (PPP) mode under which the parking agency may offer percentage of earnings to be shared with it.

