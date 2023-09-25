8K medicine kits given at Chandigarh Welfare Trust’s mega health camp

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 24

Chandigarh Welfare Trust (CWT) organised a grand multispecialty health camp at Grain Market in Sector 39, benefiting over 20,000 individuals from the city and neighboring areas. This event was part of the CWT’s “Sewa Pakhwada” campaign, which began on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 73rd birthday on September 17. The camp provided a wide range of free medical services to those in need.

The mega camp was inaugurated by Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit. Dignitaries attending the event included CWT founder Satnam Singh Sandhu, UT Adviser Dharam Pal, Chandigarh BJP president Arun Sood, among others.

Around 350 needy persons received free prosthetic limbs, providing them with a new lease on life. Approximately 300 individuals underwent various cancer screenings, 5,000 sanitation and sewage workers received Hepatitis B vaccinations and health check-ups. A total of 8,000 medicine kits were distributed under “dawai ka langar”. Over 500 doctors, 1,200 paramedical staff, and dedicated CWT volunteers joined forces to provide these vital health services.

Purohit commended the CWT for its noble initiative, offering free healthcare services to the underprivileged. He highlighted the importance of accessible and affordable healthcare for all.

CWT founder Satnam Singh Sandhu expressed his commitment to serving the common citizens and praised PM Modi’s efforts in ensuring quality healthcare services reach every corner of the country.

In a bid to enhance cancer control and early detection, CWT partnered with World Cancer Care Charitable Society to provide various cancer screenings, including mammography, cervical cancer screening, prostate cancer screening, blood cancer screening, oral cancer screening, and bone mineral density (BMD) tests.