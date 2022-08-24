9,500 autos from Mohali, Panchkula plying illegally in Chandigarh, MP-led panel told

9,500 autos from Mohali, Panchkula plying illegally in Chandigarh, MP-led panel told

Nearly 10,000 autos from Mohali and Panchkula are plying in the city, of which only 497 from Punjab and 15 from Haryana have been granted permission by the State Transport Authority (STA), UT, so far.

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 23

Nearly 10,000 autos from Mohali and Panchkula are plying in the city, of which only 497 from Punjab and 15 from Haryana have been granted permission by the State Transport Authority (STA), UT, so far.

This was stated during the second meeting of the “Member of Parliament District Road Safety Committee” held today under the Chairpersonship of MP Kirron Kher.

Pradhuman Singh, Joint Secretary Transport, gave a presentation and apprised that there 6,000 (LPG/CNG) autos were registered with the STA.

The Joint Secretary apprised that total 1,051 challans had been issued by the STA for various traffic violations by auto-rickshaws from May 2021 to August 22, 2022, while 12,148 had been issued by the Traffic Police for various violations from January 2021 to August 21, 2022.

Besides, a month-long special campaign on traffic violations by auto-rickshaws was started on August 8 and will end on September 7.

Uday Pal Singh, DSP (Traffic), stated 142 road accidents occurred from January 1, 2021, to August 22, 2022. The chairperson directed him to take appropriate steps to bring down the number.

The DSP further said in the event of a fatal or non-fatal road accident in the city, a joint spot inspection was carried out by the Road Accident Analysis Cell and Road Safety Implementation Cell to study the reason of crashes and the recommendations were sent to the Engineering Departments of UT and MC from time to time.

He further apprised said there were five active black spots in the city i.e. Old Airport Light Point, Hallo Mara Light Point, Poultry Farm Chowk, Tribune Chowk and in front of ISBT-43.

Further, meetings had been conducted by the SSP (Traffic) in the area of Sector 15 and NAC Enclave, Mani Majra, to discuss prevalent traffic issues and curb violations.

The chairperson said meetings be conducted in the area of Dhanas, Dadu Majra, Maloya, Mauli Jagran, etc.

Regarding the closing of Sector 33/45 intersection, a spot survey was conducted by the traffic police and recommended that the automatic traffic control lights already installed at the Sector 33/45 light point be removed and a divider with iron grills be installed. The tender was floated by the MC, but Sector 45 residents sought a slip road from the Sector 45 side. The Chairperson said the issue be reviewed again in all aspects.

On the beggar issue, it was apprised that regular meetings had been conducted with area SDMs concerned to prepare a roadmap and the problem had been addressed at meetings to ensure planned drives to rescue child beggars.

5 black spots

Old Airport light point

Hallo Majra light point

Poultry Farm Chowk

Tribune Chowk

Opposite ISBT-43

