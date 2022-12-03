9-day traditional food fest begins at Kalagram today

Chandigarh, December 2
The North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC), Union Ministry of Culture, will be organising a nine-day traditional food festival, “The Flavours of North India”, at Kalagram in Mani Majra here from tomorrow.
“It will be the first-of-its-kind event by the NZCC. The focus of the festival will be broadly on authentic flavours from states of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, UTs of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and Chandigarh, rolling out a melange of cuisines and culinary wonders,” said Yashwinder Sharma, programme officer of the NZCC.
He said the festival would be formally inaugurated at 11 am on Saturday. A host of folk dances and folk songs (morning and evening) of various states would also be organised during the fest.
Cultural treat
