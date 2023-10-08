9 faculty of NIPER in Stanford list

Mohali, October 7
Nine faculty members of NIPER Mohali have made it to the list of International scientists named in “Updated Science-wide Author Databases of Stanford Citation Indicators” for conducting exceptional research work in 2022. This database was released by Stanford University, USA, and published by Elsevier Data Repository on October 4. Prof Dulal Panda, Director, Prof PV Bharatam, Prof AK Bansal, Prof KB Tikoo, Prof Sanjay Jachak, Prof IP Singh, Prof GB Jena, Prof Samyog Jain and Dr Ashutosh Kumar are now included in the list of top 2 percent international scientists, recognised by Elsevier.
