9 hotels raided in Zirakpur

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 6

After action against illegal spas indulging in immoral activities in Zirakpur, the police today raided nine hotels in the town and registered three FIRs against owners under the relevant sections of the Immoral Trafficking Act.

The police said acting on information they got from various sources, raids were conducted to nab persons involved in immoral trafficking in nine hotels in the town. The police raided Hotel JB and Hotel Caravan on the Patiala road, Hotel KC Royal near Lohgarh, Purana Himachal Hotel near the UT barrier, Hotel Red Chilli on the Patiala road, Hotel Honey Anmol, Hotel AK Grand (earlier Hotel Bangkok), Hotel 67 and one more.

The police booked the owners of Hotel Honey Anmol for immoral activities as it was reportedly found that the manager, Honey, was indulging in immoral activity. The police said a couple was found in a room in a suspicious condition.

At Hotel AK Grand (earlier Hotel Bangkok), it was found that the manger allegedly facilitated couples without any identity proof. He was booked under Section 188 of the IPC.

At Hotel 67, two foreign women were rescued. The manager/owner has been booked under the Immoral traffic Act.

Zirakpur DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar said, “Anti-social elements, gangsters take refuge in hotels and indulge in immoral activities. The action will continue.”

On February 3, nine spa owners were booked for immoral trafficking and 12 outlets sealed in a special police operation at Zirakpur. As many as nine persons were arrested and 28 suspicious persons, including 21 women, detained. The police conducted raids on spa centres at Chandigarh City Centre (CCC), Metro Plaza and Devaji Complex located on the VIP Road and detained 28 persons. During the police action, some spa employees fled the scene. Around 100 spa and massage centres are functional in Zirakpur. In August last year, the police had booked the owners of seven spa and massage parlours on the VIP Road.