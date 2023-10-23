 9 months on, installation of solar plants yet to begin in Chandigarh : The Tribune India

  9 months on, installation of solar plants yet to begin in Chandigarh

Administration fails to finalise build, operate & transfer period | 1,200 applications for free facility

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, October 22

Wait for free rooftop solar plants is likely to get longer as the UT Administration is yet to finalise the build, operate and transfer (BOT) period for the operation of these plants.

The UT Administration recently directed the Chandigarh Renewable Energy Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST) to fix the build, operate and transfer (BOT) period for the installation of rooftop solar power plants free of cost, but it is yet to be finalised, said an official.

After the finalisation of the BOT period, residents will be able to get rooftop solar power plants installed free of cost, while the cost of installation will be recovered by the selected firm over that period through the sale of electricity generated by these plants.

In June, CREST had identified a company for the project, but there was no consensus on the BOT period. The firm had proposed a BOT period of 23 years, while CREST maintained it should be 20 years. The impasse in negotiations has delayed the project by nine months.

The Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) in January had granted approval to the installation of grid-connected rooftop solar plants in the city for domestic consumers by a third party under the BOT model.

CREST, which has been designated as an executing agency for renewable energy projects of the Department of Science and Technology, UT, had filed a petition before the JERC, seeking an approval for the installation of grid-connected rooftop (GCRT) power projects for domestic consumers by a third party under the BOT model of Renewable Energy Services Company (RESCO).

The society has already received more than 1,200 applications from residents for free-of-cost installation of rooftop solar plants. The move is aimed at generating 8.5 MWp of solar power, even as this falls short of the intended target of 20 MWp.

Under the RESCO model, the house owners will get electricity at a consistent rate of Rs 3.23 per unit during the BOT period. They will have to provide space on the rooftop to the firm.

At present, domestic consumers have to pay Rs 2.75 per unit for 0-151 units, Rs 4.25 per unit for 151-400 units and Rs 4.65 per unit for consuming over 400 units.

Once the BOT period concludes, the ownership of the solar plant will get transferred to the consumer at no additional cost.

Earlier, the administration had made installation of rooftop power plants mandatory for houses built on land measuring 500 sq yd and above. Under the new model, the house owner will have to provide nearly 500 sq ft of space for a 5kWp solar plant.

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages
Punjab

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

Gurugram: MBA graduate used dating app to rob men
Haryana

Gurugram: MBA graduate woman used dating app to rob men

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh
Himachal

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

