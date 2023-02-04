Zirakpur raids: 9 spa owners booked for immoral trafficking

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, February 3

As many as nine spa owners were booked for immoral trafficking and 12 outlets sealed in a special police operation here today. As many as nine persons were arrested and 28 suspicious persons, including 21 women, detained.

On the instructions of senior police officials, a special team comprising Zirakpur SHO Deepinder Singh Brar, Dhakoli police incharge and others was formed and raids were conducted at business centres here.

A raid being conducted at a spa on VIP Road on Friday. Tribune photo

"Nine spa owners have been booked and nine persons arrested for immoral trafficking. All women were rescued and released later," said Brar.

The police conducted raids on spa centres at Chandigarh City Centre (CCC), Metro Plaza and Devaji Complex located on the VIP Road and detained 28 persons. During the police action, some spa employees fled the scene leaving the shops open. Around 100 spa and massage centres are functional in Zirakpur.

This is the second time in the past one year that raids have been conducted at the CCC, a business hub.

Sources said local residents had been complaining to the police about immoral activities in the area. The locals said the CCC located near the main road had become a hub of such activities and an unusual number of spas had come up there.

"The huge premises having many spas was raided today. We rounded up several persons on the basis of suspicion. We conduct raids from time to time," said SHO Brar. Several cases have been registered in the past as well, but investigations are still on in most of these.

In August last year, the police had booked the owners of seven spa and massage parlours on the VIP Road. Seven teams had raided the parlours and detained 39 workers, mostly women. They were later let off.

