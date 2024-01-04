90-run win helps Mohali academy lift cricket title

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 3

S Tinku Cricket Academy, Mohali, recorded a 90-run win over Hansraj Cricket Academy, Panchkula, to win the 1st Arun Sharma Memorial Cricket Tournament.

Batting first, the Mohali team scored 298 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 40 overs. Taranpreet Singh (90), Karteek Sharma (77), Hardik Chowdhry (31), Jaiveer Bhinder (25), Ishmeet Singh (22) and Kabir Shergil (22) contributed in the team’s total. Aryan claimed three wickets, while Yuvraj Thakur picked two wickets for the bowling side. Nikhil Kumar, Devang Kaushik and Tinku Kumar claimed a wicket each.

In reply, the Panchkula team were bundled out at 208. Vivek Gupta (67), Nageshwar (42), Rajan (22) and Aryan (22) were the main scorers. Hardik Chowdhry claimed a fifer, while Taranpreet and Ishmeet Singh claimed two wickets each. Tanveer Singh grabbed one.

Shivam Bhambri (best batsman), Chowdhry (best bowler and Man of Match), Japji Pahuja (best wicketkeeper), Taranpreet (best all-rounder and best player), Gupta (best fielder) and Yuvraj Rai (award of honour) were awarded for their performances.

