907 polling booths to be set up in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 2

A second randomisation of the polling staff to be deployed during the Assembly elections was carried out today at the District Administrative Complex in the presence of all three general observers, Mohammad Zubair Ali Hashmi, K Mahesh and Ajay Gupta, posted in Mohali. As many as 907 polling booths would be set up in the district.

Isha Kalia, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Electoral Officer, Mohali, said the scrutiny of nomination papers was held today. Nominations could be withdrawn on February 4 and counting of votes would take place on March 10.

The Deputy Commissioner, along with the officials involved in the election process, informed the general observers that the second randomisation of the polling parties had been done using the ‘DISE’ software technology of the Chief Electoral Officer. She said using this software, necessary staff were distributed to the returning officers of the three Assembly constituencies of Mohali district.

Isha said 907 polling booths would be set up in the district. As per the instructions of the Election Commission of India, 231 polling parties and 25 per cent staff have been kept reserved.

Training for the staff for the Kharar Assembly constituency will be held at Polytechnic College, Khunimajra, for the Mohali constituency, at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Phase 3B1, Mohali, and for the Dera Bassi segment, at Government College, Dera Bassi, in three batches on February 6 and 13. The timings of the three batches is from 9.30 am to 11 am, 12 noon to 2 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm.