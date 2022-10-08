90th anniversary celebrations of Indian Air Force take place in Chandigarh; President Droupadi Murmu attends the event

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 8

President Droupadi Murmu is attending the 90th anniversary celebrations of the Indian Air Force at Sukhnav Lake, Chandigarh, where an aerial show is taking place. The President was accorded a guard of honour on her first visit to Chandigarh as the President of India.

LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu graces the 90th anniversary celebrations of the Indian Air Force at Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh https://t.co/UlKOh5SOXw — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 8, 2022

Nearly 80 military aircraft and helicopters are participating in an Air Force Day aerial show at the Sukhna Lake complex here. The Indian Air Force is putting up a spectacular show with the range of aircraft at its disposal as part the celebrations.

Earlier, Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Chandigarh, Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Haryana, Bandaru Dattatraya, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar received President Droupadi Murmu on her arrival at Chandigarh.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command, Air Marshal Sreekumar Prabhakaran, senior officers from the three services and Ministry of Defence, veterans, were among those present on the occasion.

Air Force Day marks the official induction of the Indian Air Force in 1932.

Every year, the day is celebrated in the presence of the Indian Air Force chief and senior officers with the IAF putting up a spectacular show with the range of aircraft at its disposal as part the celebrations.

It is for the first time that the IAF has decided to hold its annual Air Force Day parade and fly-past outside the Delhi-NCR.

#Droupadi Murmu #indian air force #Sukhna Lake Chandigarh