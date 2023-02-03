92 encroachers challaned in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, February 2
The enforcement wing of the Municipal Corporation today issued 93 challans and removed dumped vehicles and others goods from various markets of the city.
According to the MC, two cars and 10 two-wheelers dumped at unauthorised places were taken away from the junk market in Burail. Several shopkeepers themselves removed their vehicles after spotting the officials.
The team then headed to the Sector 34 furniture market from where items kept in the corridors and other public places were seized. The encroachment was affecting the movement of people.
The anti-encroachment drive was also carried out at the Sector 21 motor market. Vehicles were dumped in the market while people were finding it difficult to park their vehicles.
“There are sanitation issues as well due to corridors, pathways and parking lots occupied by mechanics at the market. We have acted against those involved in encroachment,” said an official.
The enforcement staff also removed encroachments in the Sector 19 Sadar Bazaar.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SBI’s overall exposure to Adani Group at Rs 27,000 crore, says Chairman
Stressed that SBI has not given any loans against shares to ...
New appointments of Supreme Court judges to be notified soon, A-G tells top court
Taking exception to the Centre sitting over the Collegium's ...
Punjab government imposes 90 paise per litre cess on petrol, diesel
Cabinet gives nod to the much-awaited Industrial Policy; aim...
Supreme Court directs govt to produce original records on blocking BBC documentary on Gujarat riots
A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and MM Sundresh issues not...
Parliament adjourned for the day following Opposition protests over Adani issue
The Chair in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha disallows th...