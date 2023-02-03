92 encroachers challaned in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 2

The enforcement wing of the Municipal Corporation today issued 93 challans and removed dumped vehicles and others goods from various markets of the city.

According to the MC, two cars and 10 two-wheelers dumped at unauthorised places were taken away from the junk market in Burail. Several shopkeepers themselves removed their vehicles after spotting the officials.

The team then headed to the Sector 34 furniture market from where items kept in the corridors and other public places were seized. The encroachment was affecting the movement of people.

The anti-encroachment drive was also carried out at the Sector 21 motor market. Vehicles were dumped in the market while people were finding it difficult to park their vehicles.

“There are sanitation issues as well due to corridors, pathways and parking lots occupied by mechanics at the market. We have acted against those involved in encroachment,” said an official.

The enforcement staff also removed encroachments in the Sector 19 Sadar Bazaar.