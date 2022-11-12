93 rounded up during search operations in Mohali, Fatehgarh Sahib, Rupnagar

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 11

To instil a sense of confidence among people, the Rupnagar Range police carried out a special cordon and search operation in three districts, including Rupnagar, Mohali and Fatehgarh Sahib, and detained 93 persons on suspicion. Weapons and cash were also seized from the suspects.

The operation was carried out in seven societies, including Orbit Society in Zirakpur, Park Plaza in Lohgarh, Gulmohar City in Dera Bassi, Dream House Society in Lalru, Modern Valley Society in Kharar, Cooperative Homes and Wembley in Sector 91, besides crowded markets, including 3B2, in Mohali.

The police teams also carried out searches at five villages, including Baliali, Balongi, Badh Majra Colony, Jujhar Nagar Colony and Mataur.

DIG Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the police had received specific information that some of the tenants were staying there without undergoing verification and had even further sublet their flats.

He said during checking, police teams also carried out verification of tenets living in rented accommodations.

The societies were cordoned off and a thorough search operation was carried out under the supervision of the SSPs concerned. Such operations would continue in the coming days as part of the ongoing drive against anti-social elements. The Residents’ Welfare Societies appreciated the effort of the Punjab Police.

Meanwhile, the police teams were questioning those rounded up for further verification on the recovered weapons and cash.

#fatehgarh sahib #Mohali #ropar