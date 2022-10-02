96 licences for sale of green crackers in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, October 1
The UT Administration will issue 96 temporary licences for sale of firecrackers through draw of lots for this festival season.
According to an order issued by the District Magistrate on allowing green crackers for Diwali and Gurpurb, only the green crackers certified by the CSIR-NEERI would be allowed for sale and use in Chandigarh.
The sale and use of joined firecrackers (series crackers or “laris”), even if these fall under the green category, has been banned. No e-commerce website, including Flipkart, Amazon, etc, shall accept any online orders and effect online sales of firecrackers within UT jurisdiction. In case any violation is found, the SHO concerned shall be held liable. Only green firecrackers will be allowed in the effigies on Dasehra.
