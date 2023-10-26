96 temporary licences for sale of green crackers in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, October 25
The UT Administration issued 96 temporary licences for the sale of green crackers after a draw of lots held at Bal Bhawan in Sector 23 here today.
The draw was held under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Rupesh Aggarwal. The licences were allotted for sites in Sectors 24, 28, 29, 30, 33, 37, 40, 43, 46, and 49, Mani Majra and Ram Darbar.
A total of 1,814 applications were received for temporary licences. All licence holders have been directed to give an undertaking that they will sell only green crackers certified by the National Environmental and Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), a subsidiary of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), and that they will comply with all instructions and guidelines issued by the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal.
Two-hour window on Diwali
The Administration has decided to allow use of green crackers only for two hours on Diwali from 8 pm to 10 pm, and from 4 am to 5 am and 9 pm to 10 pm on Gurpurab.
