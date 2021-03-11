Panjab University convocation: A day to remember for PhD scholars

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, May 6

It was a moment of joy for over 800 scholars, who turned up to get their PhD degrees during the 69th convocation of Panjab University. Out of the total 1,128 invitees, as many as 828 scholars turned up to witness the once-in-a-lifetime moment here today. Panjab University conducted its convocation after a gap of almost two years.

The Vice-President of India and Panjab University Chancellor, M Venkaiah Naidu, meanwhile, conferred honoris causa on Principal Scientific Advisor Prof Ajay Kumar Sood and pioneers of indigenous vaccine manufacturing, Bharat Biotech, Dr Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella.

Meanwhile, Panjab University Ratna Awards were conferred on Prof JS Rajput in education, Acharya Kotecha in Indian medicine, Rani Rampal in sports, Prof Jagbir Singh in literature, Onkar Singh Pahwa in industry and Khandu Wangchuk Bhutia in fine arts category.

Besides honoris causa and Panjab University Ratna Awards, there were several faces, who completed their PhD despite odds.

From left: Khandu Wangchk Bhutia, Thankpa painting artist, got the Panjab University Kala Ratna Award; Prof Jagbir Singh, Chancellor, Central University of Punjab, Bathinda, got the Panjab University Sahitya Ratna Award; Prof JS Rajput, former director, NCERT, got the Panjab University Gyan Ratna Award; Rani Rampal, Indian hockey player, got the Panjab University Khel Ratna Award; Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, AYUSH, GOI, got the Panjab University Vigyan Ratna Award; and Onkar Singh Pahwa, Chairman & Managing Director, AVON Cycles, Ludhiana, got the Panjab University Udyog Ratna Award.

Proud moment

Twin delight for brothers

Twin brothers - Dr Naveen Kumar Sharma and Dr Parveen Kumar Sharma - got their PhD degrees at the same convocation. Interestingly, Naveen and Parveen started their PhD degree together in 2014. However, in the middle of the course, they lost their guide and have to restart the process under a new guide. “We started pursuing PhD in 2014. After few years, our guide died. It was devastating moment for both of us. However, we decided to continue the degree and luckily found our new guide to continue our degree in physical education,” said Naveen. “There are no shortcuts in life. One has to be active and dedicated towards the aim,” he said.

Wanted to set example for my son: Dr Gurjit Kaur

Dr Gurjit Kaur, a 48-year-old single parent, started pursuing her PhD at the age of 42. An assistant professor in Lopon (Moga district), Gurjit credited her son for motivating her to complete her PhD in arts. “My son Harshjeet Singh is happy watching me getting this PhD degree. He specially accompanied me here. Being a single parent, I just wanted to set an example for my son. At present, he is studying in Class X and has a long way to go in his life. Getting this degree was not easy for me. I was asked to change my topic after two years of research. I had to start everything from the scratch. It was a bit disheartening, but my son always inspired me and supported me. “My life mantra is simple... always believe in your capabilities,” said Gurjit.

Nothing is impossible in life: Dr Harsimran Bedi

Dr Harsimran Bedi, a former international tennis player, did not let herself down after receiving no sponsors for pursuing her tennis career. She rather started focusing on her academics and achieved her PhD in laws. At one moment, she was ranked India’s number 2 in U-16 (singles) AITA ranking and was awarded with the most promising player in the National Hard Court Junior Championship in years 1997 and 1999. “I never let myself down. I was keen on playing for the country at the highest level. However, my destiny took a drastic turn due to non-availability of sponsors and an injury. I decided to start a new chapter by pursuing my PhD degree. It’s a matter of sheer hard work and dedication. I am happy that it paid off well. “There’s nothing impossible in life...” she said.

A dream come true: Dr Pardeep Kumari

Dr Pardeep Kumari, who lost her one leg due to negligence of doctors, received doctorate degree in human rights. Just six months after her birth, Pardeep was wrongly given an injection, which affected the rest of her life. “My father always encouraged me to get highest honour in education. Unlike other children, my childhood was a bit different due to my physical disability. I did not let myself down and continued to give ample time to my academics. I am happy to complete my PhD degree today...It’s like a dream come true. I can say loud my name as Dr Pardeep Kumari,” she said. “I have no particular success mantras, but one should always aim high and work towards achieving it,” she said.

Dr Pravesh Sharma, SHO, Women police station, Chandigarh, shows her degree during the convocation.

Dr Naveen Kumar, Assistant Professor, UIAMS, flanked by his students Dr Shivam Dhawan and Dr Agrim Verma.

Highlights of the day

A maximum number of degrees were awarded to women scholars. Out of a total of 1,128 scholars, as many as 724 were women and 404 were men. A maximum number of women scholars attended the event.

Tight security was witnessed on the campus. Top officials of the UT and the Chandigarh Police were on toes during Naidu’s stay on the campus. Attendees were barred from carrying electronic car keys and pens or any sharp object inside the convocation venue.

Special arrangements were made for parents coming to witness the convocation of their wards. A big screen was installed outside the venue, but it failed to live stream the proceedings on several occasions.

Several women reached the venue with their children to receive their PhD degrees. However, no child was allowed inside the convocation hall.

Good attendance

A majority of the Panjab University fellows attended the convocation.

Snarls witnessed on the campus

Traffic snarls were witnessed inside the Panjab University campus before the start of convocation. The invitees to the convocation were asked to reach the venue before 9 am, while the Chancellor reached the venue at 10 am.

Main dignitaries

The event was attended by the Vice-President and Panjab University Chancellor, Venkaiah Naidu; the Punjab Governor, Banwarilal Purohit; the Haryana Governor, Bandaru Dattatraya; the Union Minister, Som Parkash; the Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Singh Mann; and the Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar.

