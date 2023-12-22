 A first, entry class admission goes online in 110 Chandigarh schools : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
Centralised process to enhance transparency, simplify procedure

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 21

The UT Education Department has announced centralised online admission process for entry-level classes in government schools for the academic year 2024-25.

It is for the first time that the UT government school admissions are being conducted on a common platform with a unified online form. The initiative is expected to expedite the admission process, simplify procedures for parents, and enhance overall transparency.

The registration of candidates on the portal will take place from December 26 this year to January 31, 2024. The online draw, releasing the list of selected candidates, is scheduled for February 5 (Monday). Schools will confirm and verify admission of students by February 15.

The department has collaborated with the National Informatics Centre (NIC), UT, to develop a user-friendly online admission portal. It will be the common platform for parents seeking admission of their wards in any of the 110 government schools.

To facilitate the online admission process, each government school will set up a minimum of two help desks where parents can go and fill in the common online admission form at no cost. Trained teachers will guide and assist parents in completing the form using the school’s infrastructure, including at least two computers with internet facilities.

In cases where necessary admission documents are unavailable, parents are granted provisional admission for 30 days. During this period, parents must provide the required documents to regularise the admission. This flexibility ensures that eligible students are not denied admission due to documentation challenges.

For selected candidates, parents/guardians are required to submit the immunisation certificate within six months from the date of admission, ensuring the health and well-being of the students.

Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, Director, School Education, credited the significant increase of 1,176 seats (31%) to the successful restructuring, reorganisation and complete digitisation of the information system in schools. “This digital transformation optimally utilises classroom space, resulting in a considerable rise in available seats for entry-level classes. The initiative aims to streamline the admission process, enhance transparency and provide equitable access to quality education,” added Brar.

Besides, the department is also planning to issue transfer certificates and digitised exam marksheets on WhatsApp numbers of parents registered with the school.

