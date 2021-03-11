A first: IAF copters to shower petals at Sector 17 I-Day event in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, August 9
For the first time, the Indian Air Force (IAF) will take part in the Independence Day celebrations at Parade Ground in Sector 17 on August 15.
Helicopters of the IAF will shower flower petals on participants and a contingent of parachutists will paradrop during the ceremony.
As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the IAF has decided to make this year’s Independence Day celebrations in the city special.
Tricolour flower petals will be showered over the march past after the inspection of guard of honour.
After scaled-down celebrations over the past two years, the Independence Day celebrations this year will witness colourful events. Due to the spread of the Covid pandemic in 2020 and 2021, the Independence Day celebrations had remained a low-key affair.
There will be a cultural programme with performances by school and college students. There will also be cultural programmes by participants from Snehalaya, GRIID and children from Institute for Blind.
The event will be followed by giving away of commendation certificates and medals by the UT Administrator. The programme will conclude with the prize distribution ceremony. — TNS
Colourful affair
- Petals to be showered over march past after inspection of guard of honour
- Cultural performances by school, college students
- Kids from Snehalaya, GRIID and Institute for Blind to perform
