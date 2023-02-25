A first in Panchkula: Synthetic track laid in Sector 6 park

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 24

A synthetic track has been laid in one-acre park at Sector 6 here. Now, people will be able to walk as well as do jogging and running on this track. Badminton courts are also being built at this park.

Panchkula Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal stated this after inspecting the park along with ward councillor Suresh Verma. He said after this park was dedicated to public, such facilities would be provided in other parks of the city as well.

He said efforts were on to develop the parks built in various sectors of the city on the lines of European countries. He said the Municipal Corporation was working to redevelop large parks of more than one acre by preparing them in a new design. He directed the officials to provide better facilities to people in parks with the new design.

The Mayor said water bodies, hard surface walking track, synthetic jogging track and two badminton courts would also be built in the newly designed parks. One corner of the park would have a play area for children and an open air gym with swings. With this, residents of the city would also get the facility of sports activities near their homes. There would be lampposts and decoration lights along walking tracks.

Goyal said at present there were a total of 276 parks in the corporation area. Out of these, 241 parks had been developed by forming Park Development Committees and people living around parks had been included. The corporation was earlier paying Rs 3 per square meter per month to develop the parks. Now, Rs 5 per square meter per month was being given to parks built in less than one acre area and Rs 4 per square meter per month for parks built in more than one acre area. Earlier, the corporation was paying around Rs 17 lakh per month to the park development committees. Now, due to an increase in per square meter charges, the corporation was paying around Rs 25 lakh per month to the committees. In a year, about Rs 3 crore was being paid to the park development committees. There are about 56 parks in the city with an area of more than one acre, which would be redesigned.