A first: Laser show at Rose Festival in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, February 15
Three-day 51st Rose Festival is all set for a colourful start on February 17 amidst blooming roses at the Rose Garden, Sector 16. A major attraction, light and sound shows will be held for the first time on all three days at 7 pm.
Anup Gupta, Mayor, said Governor of Punjab and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit would inaugurate the festival. The opening ceremony will commence with the beating of drums, playing of bands, folk dance performances by artistes of different states and showcasing of regional art and flower arrangements.
He said since the festival this time would be an event full of entertainment, three special cultural evenings would be organised on all three days besides light and sound shows on the theme of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. — TNS
Programme schedule
Friday
- 9 am to 10 am Yoga and meditation at main stage
- 11 am Inauguration of festival by the chief guest
- 11.10 am Brass and pipe band show
- 11.20 am Flower arrangements and flower hat show
- 12.30 am Folk dance competition
- 3 pm ‘Ragni and fag’ by artistes from Haryana
- 3.30 pm Kalbelia, ghumar and bhavai dance presentations by Rajasthan artistes
- 4 pm Rajasthani dance
- 4.30 pm Kachi Ghodi (Live performance by artistes from Delhi)
- 5.30 pm Presentation by Bollywood artists (duplicates)
- 7 pm Light and sound show
Saturday
- 9 am to 10 am Yoga & meditation
- 9 am Rose Prince and Rose Princess
- 10 am Photography competition
- 10.35 am Folk dance (Bhangra and nagada)
- 11 am Ghumar dance
- 11.10 am Fag and dhamaal
- 11.20 am Puppet show by artistes from Delhi
- 11.30 am Rose King & Rose Queen (senior citizens)
- 3 pm Mr Rose & Miss Rose
- 4 pm Ghumar dance
- 4.30 pm Musical evening by Bengali artistes
- 5 pm Musical performance by Punjabi artistes
- 7 pm Light & sound show
Sunday
- 9 am to 10 am Yoga & meditation
- 10 am Classical performance by Pt Subhash Ghosh
- 11.30 am Antakshari
- 3 pm Closing ceremony & prize distribution
- 4 pm Magic show
- 5 pm Kalbelia, ghumar, fag and dhamal dance performances
- 6 pm ‘Devrath’ folk dance and bhangra
- 7 pm Light & sound show
(There will also be other stage and ground performances by famous artistes on all days)
