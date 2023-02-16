A first: Laser show at Rose Festival in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, February 15

Three-day 51st Rose Festival is all set for a colourful start on February 17 amidst blooming roses at the Rose Garden, Sector 16. A major attraction, light and sound shows will be held for the first time on all three days at 7 pm.

Anup Gupta, Mayor, said Governor of Punjab and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit would inaugurate the festival. The opening ceremony will commence with the beating of drums, playing of bands, folk dance performances by artistes of different states and showcasing of regional art and flower arrangements.

He said since the festival this time would be an event full of entertainment, three special cultural evenings would be organised on all three days besides light and sound shows on the theme of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. — TNS

Programme schedule

Friday

9 am to 10 am Yoga and meditation at main stage

11 am Inauguration of festival by the chief guest

11.10 am Brass and pipe band show

11.20 am Flower arrangements and flower hat show

12.30 am Folk dance competition

3 pm ‘Ragni and fag’ by artistes from Haryana

3.30 pm Kalbelia, ghumar and bhavai dance presentations by Rajasthan artistes

4 pm Rajasthani dance

4.30 pm Kachi Ghodi (Live performance by artistes from Delhi)

5.30 pm Presentation by Bollywood artists (duplicates)

7 pm Light and sound show

Saturday

9 am to 10 am Yoga & meditation

9 am Rose Prince and Rose Princess

10 am Photography competition

10.35 am Folk dance (Bhangra and nagada)

11 am Ghumar dance

11.10 am Fag and dhamaal

11.20 am Puppet show by artistes from Delhi

11.30 am Rose King & Rose Queen (senior citizens)

3 pm Mr Rose & Miss Rose

4 pm Ghumar dance

4.30 pm Musical evening by Bengali artistes

5 pm Musical performance by Punjabi artistes

7 pm Light & sound show

Sunday

9 am to 10 am Yoga & meditation

10 am Classical performance by Pt Subhash Ghosh

11.30 am Antakshari

3 pm Closing ceremony & prize distribution

4 pm Magic show

5 pm Kalbelia, ghumar, fag and dhamal dance performances

6 pm ‘Devrath’ folk dance and bhangra

7 pm Light & sound show

(There will also be other stage and ground performances by famous artistes on all days)