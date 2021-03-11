A first: Nod to swimming at Sukhna Lake, for pvt triathlon event

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, August 19

In an out-of-the-ordinary move, the UT Sports Department has allowed a private body to conduct a swimming event, as part of a triathlon competition on August 21, at the Sukhna Lake. This is perhaps the first time the department has given such a permission, virtually allowing open-water professional swimming at the lake.

In fact, the department has never conducted own swimming activities inside the lake — either for local professional/amateur swimmers or even for local triathlon athletes.

Interestingly, the permission to conduct the event has been given at a throwaway fee by a former director, who was transferred on July 29, claimed sources.

Rules followed

The permission has been granted under the rules and there is no bar on private bodies using our facilities. Our other facilities are also open to private players on a chargeable basis. —Sanyam Garg, Director Sports, UT Administration

“The permission has been granted under the rules and there is no bar on private bodies using our facilities. The permission was given a month back. Our other stadia are also open to private players for sporting activities on a chargeable basis,” said Sanyam Garg, Director Sports, UT Administration, who joined the department on July 29.

Asked if this would open the gates for other companies to conduct open swimming events at the lake, Garg said: “Yes, but depending upon the schedule and sporting events.”

The former director remained unavailable for comment, while other officials, seeking anonymity, maintained the permission had been granted to promote sports. The private company has already collected the entry fee from the participants.

No mention on website

While the department has mentioned user fee charges (for both government and private bodies) for all its facilities, there is no word on open-water swimming at the lake. Even at the lake, there is no mention of any such facility.

Surprisingly, the permission for the event was given for a three-digit amount, while other facilities at the lake can be availed only after paying a five-figure amount for general public and corporate houses.

For instance, the main lawn (adjacent to the restaurant and bar) is available for Rs 20,000 + 18% GST for a minimum gathering of 150 persons and Rs 7,000 for every 50 extra persons for members, while for general public and corporate houses, the booking charges get doubled.

This is not the first time the department has taken such a surprising decision. A prime chunk of land in Sector 10 was leased out to the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association (CLTA) at Rs 100 (annually) for 20 years, starting January 16, 1997. Also, the Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA), Chandigarh, has been given office space at Sector 16 on a chargeable basis at Rs 300 per month, while no other local association has been extended the privilege.

Permission sans resources?

The department has given permission without having proper resources to conduct such events. Sources claimed the organisers would be organising everything, including security of participants, availability of water boats and others.

113-km endurance event

The 113-km triathlon event will have a 1.9-km swimming circuit, followed by 90-km cycling and a half marathon (21.1 km). The swimming stretch of the triathlon event will be held at Sukhna Lake at 6 am on August 21. The athletes will thereafter go for the cycling circuit on the Kurali-Chandigarh road.

#Sukhna Lake Chandigarh

