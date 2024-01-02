 A first: Panel working on green energy tariff in Chandigarh : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • A first: Panel working on green energy tariff in Chandigarh

A first: Panel working on green energy tariff in Chandigarh

JERC proposes Rs 1.65/kWh incremental solar power rate over and above normal tariff

A first: Panel working on green energy tariff in Chandigarh

To regulate charges, the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) has unveiled the draft discussion paper to determine green energy tariff for Chandigarh.



Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, January 1

To regulate charges, the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) has unveiled the draft discussion paper to determine green energy tariff for Chandigarh.

The commission has invited comments/suggestions from public/stakeholders on the determination of tariff for requisition of green energy under the Electricity (Promoting Renewable Energy through Green Energy Open Access) Rules, 2022 (as amended from time to time) for the city.

To determine the green energy tariff, the commission will consider various components, including average pooled power purchase cost of renewable energy, cross-subsidy charges, if any, and service charge covering the prudent cost of distribution licensee for providing green energy.

The commission has worked out the average pooled power purchase cost of renewable energy sources at Rs 3.26/kWh (Kilowatt per hour). As per the commission, the UT Electricity Department had procured 169.51 million units of renewable energy at a cost of Rs 55.27 crore for the financial year 2023-24.

The commission also worked out the landed cost of renewable energy at Rs 3.56/kWh, gross subsidy surcharge at Rs 1.11/kWh, distribution service charges at Rs 0.86/kWh, and “backing down” cost at Rs 1.23/kWh. Accordingly, green energy tariff applicable is valued at Rs 6.75/kWh.

For determining the incremental green energy charges, the commission has considered the difference between green energy tariff and average billing rate (ABR). The ABR approved in the Retail Supply Tariff Order for 2023-24 has been taken into account in the computation of the green energy tariff, which is Rs 5.10/kWh. Accordingly, incremental green energy charges for the Electricity Department have been worked out to be Rs 1.65/kWh.

“The Incremental Green Energy Charges shall be applicable to consumers over and above the normal tariff of the respective category,” suggested the JERC.

The revenue earned by the distribution licensee from the sale of power to consumers under the tariff for green energy shall be considered as revenue from sale of power. The distribution licensee is required to separately maintain tariff category and sub-category-wise accounting of the number of consumers, connected load, sale and revenue from sale under the tariff for green energy for consumers. The same shall be shown separately by the distribution licensee at the time of truing up.

The incremental green energy charges for green energy shall only be applicable if the consumer wishes to get power under the respective arrangement.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#solar energy


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Punjabi-origin man in Canada wonders why police visited parents' house days before their murder, was family targeted

2
Punjab

Arjuna awardee DSP Dalbir Singh’s body found in Punjab’s Jalandhar

3
Trending

In videos, watch tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa

4
World

Japan lowers its tsunami warning but still tells people not to go home after a series of earthquakes

5
Punjab

Patiala DIG HS Bhullar to head SIT probing drugs case against Bikram Majithia

6
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused gangster Goldy Brar designated as terrorist by Centre under anti-terror law

7
Haryana

Severe cold conditions, dense fog to continue in Punjab, Haryana in next 2 days: IMD

8
Chandigarh

Chandigarh resident loses Rs 11.26 lakh to online fraud

9
Punjab

Vijoy Kumar Singh assumes office as Special Chief Secretary to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

10
Diaspora

US police still investigating death of wealthy Indian-origin family in Massachusetts

Don't Miss

View All
Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C
Bathinda

Cold wave in Punjab brings max temp down to 15.6°C

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall
Himachal

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall

UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Top News

ISRO launches satellite to study emission from celestial objects

ISRO launches satellite to study emission from celestial objects

India second nation to set up observatory in space for resea...

Moosewala case ‘kingpin’ Goldy designated terrorist

Moosewala case ‘kingpin’ Goldy designated terrorist

6 killed as strong quakes jolt Japan, trigger tsunami scare

6 killed as strong quakes jolt Japan, trigger tsunami scare

PM seeks feedback on 10-yr performance

PM seeks feedback on 10-yr performance

GST collection rises by 10% to ~1.64L cr in Dec

GST collection rises by 10% to Rs 1.64L cr in Dec

For 7th month, intake above Rs 1.60 lakh crore


Cities

View All

Despite revised timings, thin attendance in rural schools

Despite revised timings, thin attendance in rural schools in Amritsar

Fog, chill affect normal life, movement of trains, buses in Amritsar

Looking ahead 2024: Amritsar residents expect better sanitary conditions, road infrastructure in New Year

Jallianwala Bagh fast losing its historic character to pace of urbanisation

Communist leaders condemn Israeli attacks on Palestine

New Year’s Eve: Quarrels keep Chandigarh cops on toes

New Year’s Eve: Quarrels keep Chandigarh cops on toes

Mohali: 59 found drunk while driving

96 challaned for drunken driving in Chandigarh

344 challans issued on New Year’s Eve in Panchkula

December GST collection rises 29% in Chandigarh

Delhi-NCR air quality improves, Centre revokes stage-III of GRAP anti-pollution measures

Delhi-NCR air quality improves, Centre revokes stage-III of GRAP anti-pollution measures

IMD issues fog alert as Delhi wakes up to chilly New Year's morning; several trains delayed

Of over 23 lakh households reached under ‘Mai Bhi Kejriwal’ campaign most want CM not to quit: AAP

Delhi court stays production of gangster Deepak Boxer in Haryana court

Revellers ring in New Year amid security

Cold weather affects attendance as govt schools reopen after winter break

Cold weather affects attendance as govt schools reopen after winter break

Driver, helper injured as tractor-trailer overturns

Tajpur’s star studded Christmas event triggers controversy

AAP leaders promise Rs 18 lakh funds for Harivallabh Committee

Gurmukh Sewak Dal performing ‘jora sewa’ at sangeet sammelan for past 27 years

Looking ahead 2024: Ludhiana to get new international airport, highways, smart tag in New Year

Looking ahead 2024: Ludhiana to get new international airport, highways, smart tag in New Year

Pakhowal rail overbridge opened for vehicular traffic

Day after protest, PWD starts Rahon road construction

2 kidnapped; car, cash taken away at gunpoint

Looking back 2023: Despite major projects, lapses prevail in Sahnewal

Punjabi University asks security staff to return to duty

Patiala: Punjabi University asks security staff to return to duty

Students attend school amid cold weather in Patiala

Patiala police nab 2 gangsters, recover two weapons

Patiala MC collects Rs 21.53 crore in property tax in city

Neeraj Goyal principal of MM Modi college, Patiala