A first: PGI performs robot-assisted stent implant; 15 patients in waiting

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, August 31

In a first, a robot-assisted bioresorbable stent implantation in interventional cardiology was performed at the PGI.

The surgery was performed by Prof Yash Paul Sharma, Head, Department of Cardiology, and his team on a 47-year-old patient of coronary artery disease with 90 per cent stenosis of major coronary arteries. The patient underwent successful implantation of bioresorbable stents through the Corindus Robotic Arm of Cardiac Cath Lab.

“This system will help further reduce complications in the stenting procedure and increase precision in the surgery. In future, telerobotics can be used to treat critical patients in remote places with a cardiologist commanding the robot. Telerobotics has a high potential to impact a significant number of lives by providing access to care,” said the professor.

The robotic system comprises three parts — a robotic arm, a cockpit from where the cardiologist commands the robot using a joystick and a replaceable cassette that carries the clinical materials required in the case.

The procedure lasted only 15-20 minutes and 15 more patients are lined up to be treated with the robotic assistance.

The use of bioresorbable stents in interventional cardiology presents a novel approach in the treatment of coronary artery disease. The bioresorbable technology was introduced to overcome limitations of current metallic drug-eluting stents such as late in-stent restenosis and permanently caging the vessel.

“The Advanced Cardiac Centre at the PGI has for the first time performed a robot-assisted percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), formerly known as angioplasty with stent,” added Prof Sharma.

Robotic PCI has the advantage of a high degree of precision and it cuts down radiation exposure of the cardiologists performing the stenting procedure.

The professor said, “A bioresorbable stent with thinner struts (100 microns) developed in India has been introduced. Now, these stents dissolve in body over two-three years, leaving the natural artery intact.”

