A first: PGI to study impact of mixing Covishield, Covaxin doses

Chandigarh, November 28

The Health Department of Chandigarh, Government of Punjab and Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI) will jointly conduct a new study on use of Covid-19 vaccines.

A first-of-its-kind study in the country will examine immune response, tolerability and side-effects of Covishield and Covaxin when given in combination as first and second dose.

A total of 1,028 healthy unvaccinated volunteers, who have not taken any Covid vaccine, will be considered for participation in this study. A group of volunteers will be given Covishield as the first dose and Covaxin as second, while the second group will get Covaxin as the first dose and Covishield as second.

The result of the combination will be compared with findings in volunteers getting the same vaccine as the first and second dose.

The volunteers will be inoculated at the PGI here and Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences, Mohali. During the study, the volunteers will be monitored by a team of medical experts.

The study protocol has already been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India, Government of India, and the ethics committee, PGI; and sanctioned by the Indian Council of Medical Research, New Delhi.

The results may help address issues of shortage and wastage (unused before expiry) across the country along with better immune boosting response in the community.

In 2021, a study on Covishield vaccine was conducted in Chandigarh for which tricity residents had volunteered enthusiastically. The result were encouraging and proved beneficial for the country.

Corbevax vaccine has already been approved by the Government of India as a booster dose for Covishield and Covaxin after one such study in the country.

The Chandigarh Administration has requested volunteers meeting the criteria from the tricity and adjoining areas to come forward and participate in the study. — TNS

Volunteers to get combination of shots

  • Study will examine immune response, tolerability, side-effects of Covishield and Covaxin when given in combination
  • 1,028 unvaccinated volunteers will get doses in two groups — Covishield and Covaxin as first and second dose, respectively; and vice versa
  • Results will be compared with findings in volunteers getting same vaccine as the first and second dose
  • It may help address issues of shortage and wastage (unused before expiry) across country along with better immune boosting response in community

